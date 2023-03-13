How Arsenal did what Liverpool ‘failed to do’ with one key January signing – report

Arsenal have taken our place in this season’s title race and look set to face stern competition for Manchester City up to the end of this season but one online user has suggested that Liverpool should have done in the past, what the London club did in January.

Writing about the Gunners’ signing of Leandro Trossard, Premier League Panel wrote on Twitter: ‘Arsenal did what Liverpool failed to do in 2 title race near misses to Man City. They addressed a key area where they could improve their depth to help stamp home their advantage & at a good price. When you have an advantage vs Man City, you cannot give them any breathing space’.

The said ‘key area’ was our midfield as they went on to say: ‘They kept dropping points due to poor midfield transition defence when Thiago/Keita were both injured at LCM. Plus Henderson being starter RCM’.

In the last campaign, we completed the signing of Luis Diaz which helped the transition of Sadio Mane leaving the club and also allowed our former No.10 to move centrally and we probably played better football after this signing was made – so we have pounced on mid-season deals before.

As for the midfield options, this is something that many have highlighted since the summer but it’s not as if we were crying out for a new player last season – with our midfield often being key in our successes that were achieved.

There’s always a lot of ‘what-about-ery’ when our side of the past five years is compared to Mikel Arteta’s current team and there’s no doubt that their signing from Brighton has had an influential effect on his side, but this was probably only completed because of Gabriel Jesus picking up an injury.

The truth is that Pep Guardiola has had a very good team that have been very narrowly better than us but picked up much more domestic silverware, we could have made signings that may have improved the squad but there hasn’t been a glaring January mistake that could have been rectified with £27 million (including add-ons) transfer from a Premier League club.

You can view the Trossard opinion via @PremLeaguePanel on Twitter:

Arsenal did what Liverpool failed to do in 2 title race near misses to Man City. They addressed a key area where they could improve their depth to help stamp home their advantage & at a good price. When you have an advantage vs Man City, you cannot give them any breathing space. https://t.co/Mae9BS2mxH — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 12, 2023

