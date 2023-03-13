Firmino set to receive a ‘huge offer’ for his services as Anfield exit looms – report

Roberto Firmino is a hugely well-respected and loved player within Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team but his decision to leave the club means that we will be faced with many transfer rumours about where his next journey will begin.

If Football Insider are to be believed, then one club may well soon be about to try and entice the Brazilian to agree to what would be a very lucrative deal: ‘A Saudi Arabian club is submitting a “huge offer” to Liverpool star Roberto Firmino in a bid to beat Europe’s elite to his signature’.

Some of our supporters may be disappointed to hear that the 31-year-old could swap the Premier League for a lower level of competition in Saudi Arabia, although the obvious financial implications of the deal make it a little easier to understand.

READ MORE: La Liga club ’emerged as contenders’ for 31-year-old’s signature ahead of Liverpool exit – report

Our No.9 will be aware that this is likely to be the final large wage and decent move he can secure in his career and so the choice will be between playing football at the highest level possible, or trying to claim one final payday.

Seeing as he has already made the decision to leave Anfield, it may be assumed that the level of football is no longer what he is after and it’s now about achieving more minutes or more money.

Few would stand in the way of a man, who has won every trophy possible in his eight years with the Reds, making a financial decision to support his family but we all know that he has the quality to play at pretty much whichever standard he fancies in world football.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!