Jamie Webster speaks on ‘amazing opportunity’ to play at Anfield ahead of live performance

It’s the dream of most boyhood Liverpool supporters to be able to step on the turf in front of a full house at Anfield and, although it won’t be (we assume!) whilst adorned in a full kit and representing our first-team, Jamie Webster is set to live out a childhood fantasy.

As reported on the Liverpool club website: ‘Liverpool singer-songwriter Jamie Webster will perform live at LFC Foundation’s official legends charity match at Anfield on Saturday March 25’.

The 29-year-old also said: “Anfield is a place I’ve visited since I was a little boy, so 25 years. I’ve never performed in the stadium before, it’s an amazing opportunity for me to play in front of a packed-out Anfield before the game”.

To be able to do something of that magnitude and achieve dreams, all whilst helping raise money and awareness of the LFC foundation during what is set to be a landmark day, makes this a no-brainer for anyone to say yes.

The artist behind the albums We Get By and Moments has so many fans across the city and further afield and so many of the supporters present will be delighted with the opportunity of being able to see him perform live too.

Starting his meteoric rise to musical fame with his performances at fan events for Boss Nights, makes this the perfect full circle moment and show of how far he has come in the past few years.

Everyone attending will be helping raise funds for charity and that is the main reason for the game with Celtic’s legends but there will be a fair few individuals, including the local musician, who will be getting just as much personal joy from the day as the financial gain that is on offer to a brilliant cause.

