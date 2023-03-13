Liverpool ace Klopp dubbed ‘one of the best’ could reunite with ex-Anfield hero – report

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could potentially reunite with a former Anfield teammate, judging by reports from Italy.

The Guinea international will be out of contract on Merseyside in the summer, and having been confined to a peripheral role this season with just 486 minutes played in all competitions (Transfermarkt), it would be no surprise if he departs on a free transfer in a few months’ time.

Serie A could be the 28-year-old’s next destination, with Calciomercato reporting that he’s been offered to AC Milan – where he could again team up with Divock Origi – although the club reportedly have doubts over his salary demands and fitness record.

That may open the door for him to join their city rivals Inter, whose sporting director Piero Ausilio is an admirer of the midfielder.

Keita’s Liverpool career has had the occasional highlight – scoring in the 5-0 romp at Old Trafford in October 2021 springs to mind – but all too often he’s failed to live up to Jurgen Klopp’s high praise of being ‘one of the best midfielders I ever saw’ (LFC official YouTube channel).

He hasn’t been seen in action since the goalless draw at Crystal Palace last month, a night when he was hauled off at half-time and had his performance described by Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports as ‘erratic’ (via Daily Express).

It’s telling that Milan seemingly have reservations about his fitness, which isn’t wholly surprising considering how frequently the Guinean has been unavailable during his time at Anfield, having had 18 separate spells ruled out through injury or illness (Transfermarkt).

It’s probably too late for Keita to revive his Liverpool career, but hopefully he’ll enjoy better luck at whichever club he joins next.

