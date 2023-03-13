La Liga club ’emerged as contenders’ for 31-year-old’s signature ahead of Liverpool exit – report

Bobby Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and that is certainly news that many of our supporters are not too excited to hear, such is the love for the Brazilian, but attention will soon turn towards where the forward will be at the start of the next campaign.

There are likely to be many suitors for the 31-year-old who will of course be free to select his next destination because he is leaving the club on a free transfer and it appears that one club in Spain may be soon set to make their move to sign him.

As reported on BBC Sport (via Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish): ‘Atletico Madrid have also emerged as contenders to sign Brazil forward Roberto Firmino as a free agent when his Liverpool contract expires this summer’.

Our No.9 will be wanted by some of the biggest clubs in world football and Diego Simeone’s side are certainly as competitive as most who would be able to afford and entice our much-loved forward.

Atletico Madrid may not be the stylistically obvious choice for the striker but his work ethic and link-up play could make him a useful tool in what is a well oiled machine at the Metropolitano Stadium.

There will likely be many stories about the former Hoffenheim man in the coming weeks and months but his focus will remain to be on Anfield and trying to help Jurgen Klopp’s side achieve a top-four finish at the end of this season, leaving him plenty of time over the summer to plot his next move.

