(Video) ‘Can’t seem to’ – ESPN pundit spots worrying new Liverpool reality after Bournemouth result

Liverpool’s top four chances have taken a huge knock, thanks to inconsistent performances throughout the entire campaign and this was no more obvious than our 1-0 loss to Bournemouth – leading to one pundit slating the Reds.

Speaking on ESPN, former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop said:“Liverpool can’t seem to figure out who they are” and described watching our performances like being on a “rollercoaster”.

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve heard this type of criticism and that’s because it’s abundantly obvious that our main issue is an inability to string results together on a consistent basis.

We have time to turn a corner but this has been the case for months and it’s starting to become a worry that we just can’t get a run of results and performances together, without tripping up and that this could cost us Champions League football next year.

You can view Hislop’s comments on Liverpool (from 0:35) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

