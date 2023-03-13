Liverpool’s chances of being involved in newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 but haven’t participated in the competition since, as we haven’t won the Champions League since then either but now the tournament is set to swell in participants – what chance do we have of taking part?

As reported by The Times (via Goal), there will now be 32 teams taking part from 2025 and so there will be new rules on the 12 clubs from Europe who will participate – four will be the winners of the European Cup from 2022-25 and the remaining places will be based on the European coefficient rankings:

‘If the latest coefficient rankings are anything to go by, Manchester City can be sure of a berth, while the other English spots might go to Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester United depending on their future results in Europe’.

As there can only be a maximum of two teams from each country too, the winners will first be prioritised before we see whether the Reds will be asked to take part in a tournament that nobody was asking to be expanded.

Jurgen Klopp may well be hoping that we fall outside of the coefficient ranking if we are unable to claim another European trophy before 2025 but this whole extended competition shows the greed of FIFA and the lack of interest in player welfare.

There’s no doubt that winning the competition was a huge moment for our club and it would be nice to add another piece of silverware to the Champions Wall but the South American nations and those from across the world value this tournament a lot higher than most, so why not give up the places of the non-winning sides in Europe to more teams from across the globe?

It was a stupid idea that will be hated in 2025 even more than it is now.

