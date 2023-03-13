Liverpool could repeat Luis Diaz transfer trick with PL defender Tottenham like; reliable journo confirms Reds ‘have looked at him’

Tottenham will no doubt harbour some resentment still towards Liverpool over the manner in which the Reds pounced on Luis Diaz back in the January window of 2021/22 when it became clear the Colombian could end up at a rival.

Now, much to Spurs’ potential chagrin, it seems the opportunity has come around to beat the London-based outfit to yet another potential signature should Jurgen Klopp’s men opt to act on their reported interest (according to Ben Jacobs) in Wolves’ Max Kilman.

“With Kilman, Liverpool have looked at him, Spurs have looked at him,” the CBS Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT.

“I don’t think Wolves want to lose Kilman, but it might be the right time for him to make a move.

“A series of Premier League clubs on the centre-back’s trail are very impressed by him.”

The Merseysiders are in the market for midfielders this summer – as has already been well-documented by publications based in the UK and abroad – though there is an understanding that opportunities to bolster the backline will be considered.

This would be especially pertinent for a number of reasons – chief amongst them being the fact that both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have hardly looked convincing as alternatives to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Aged 25, Kilman would represent an ideal option for our recruitment team to explore given that our Cameroonian star’s contract is set to expire in 2024.

Looking at the Englishman’s stats on FBREF compared to several Liverpool stars, a couple of things immediately stand out.

Firstly, in the centre-half’s favour, is his lack of mistakes leading to opposition goals (0) compared to Virgil van Dijk (1), Joe Gomez (2) and Joel Matip (3) this term.

That being said, we have to express some concern over Kilman’s comparative struggles in completing successful challenges against dribbling opponents with nine unsuccessful attempts made – our No.2 and No.32 come close with eight and six respectively.

Perhaps playing in a more talented (with all due respect to Wolves) backline could get the best out of the Wanderers man, however, so we’ll be keeping an eye on this story for any further developments.

