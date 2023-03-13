Liverpool target refuses contact talks with current club as reports claim Reds are favourites to land him – AS

Liverpool have allegedly been handed something of a boost in their hopes of signing Jude Bellingham this summer with it being asserted that the Englishman has ‘refused to meet the club’s leaders to discuss an improved deal’.

This claim comes courtesy of Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), with it being understood (according to German reports cited by the publication – though Sky’s Florian Plettenberg only has the Merseysiders down as ‘one of the favourites’) that the Reds are favourites to land the former Birmingham City youngster, despite interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has already made it abundantly clear that money, beyond the asking price paid to Borussia Dortmund, will not be the defining factor in personal negotiations, as the player isn’t solely motivated by finances (CaughtOffside).

Assuming that we can leap over the first hurdle comfortably, the project at Anfield is more or less tailor-made for a footballer like Bellingham.

Minutes are a virtual guarantee with Liverpool when taking into account the expiring contracts of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, not to mention persistent question marks over the heads of senior outfield stars like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Barring another dour display against Bournemouth, the latter pair do arguably still have a future at L4 to play for, though the need for fresh impetus in the middle of the park quite simply can’t be denied.

