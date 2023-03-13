Liverpool target unhappy with contract talks at current club; Reds could snap him up for £60-70m – report

It’s increasingly becoming a case of unhappy families at Stamford Bridge as Mason Mount and Chelsea appear at odds with one another over the midfielder’s future in London.

Reporting for Football Insider, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has claimed that the Englishman isn’t satisfied with how contract talks have progressed.

Theoretically, it’s a situation that could open up a door for interested parties like Liverpool who are known to be keen on the prospect of expanding their midfield options.

READ MORE: Liverpool could repeat Luis Diaz transfer trick with PL defender Tottenham like; reliable journo confirms Reds ‘have looked at him’

READ MORE: Liverpool target refuses contact talks with current club as reports claim Reds are favourites to land him – AS

That being said, it’s fair to say that an asking price of £60-70m, as quoted within the piece, could be insurmountable – especially if we fail to secure Champions League football.

Jude Bellingham will cost in the region of £130m, and rightly so in mind of his current status in world football and the quality of his performances this term.

Securing investment before the summer window could also have a massive say on how frugal or otherwise Liverpool are in the market.

There are alternative options our ownership, FSG, could look to explore should the need arise – in light of the clear need for investment – perhaps tinkering with the loan repayments for the building of the Anfield Road End stand revamp.

Whatever the measure, the club’s current needs dictate a comparatively heavy summer of spending to summer windows past.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!