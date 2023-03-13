‘We need to…’ – Phil Thompson urges Liverpool to consider £60k-p/w star who’d ‘fit the bill’

Phil Thompson has urged Liverpool to consider a move for Declan Rice if they’re unable to obtain Jude Bellingham this summer.

While the Reds have been strongly linked with the Borussia Dortmund starlet, some reports have quoted a mammoth asking price of £130m (Eurosport).

His England teammate may also cost a premium, albeit a less eye-watering £80m (football.london), and the former Reds captain believes the Anfield hierarchy ought to be exploring a move for the West Ham star.

Speaking on OTB AM (via Off the Ball on YouTube), Thompson said: “There are others out there if Bellingham wasn’t available. We need to have our hat in the ring for Declan Rice.

“If Declan is that unhappy then he’s another player who I think is a good player and with the right attitude, with what would constitute to a Liverpool player and that would all sort of fit the bill.”

READ MORE: ‘Horrendous’ – Liverpool may have dodged bullet over 2022 target who journalist dubbed ‘so poor’

READ MORE: Journalist talks up target who ‘Liverpool fans would probably see as an upgrade’ on current player

If our lengthy pursuit of the Dortmund midfielder ultimately comes to nothing, then Rice could be a name at least worthy of consideration.

He’d at least be cheaper than Bellingham, while he boasts ample top-level experience for his age, closing in on 200 Premier League appearances not long after his 24th birthday (Transfermarkt).

He’s also gone on record to state his desire to play in the Champions League (The Guardian), something Liverpool still have a plausible chance of being able to offer him next season.

That factor could make a Merseyside move easier to sell to Rice, who unlike his England colleague has never played in Europe’s premier club competition, while West Ham’s current struggles could also make it easier to entice the £60,000-per-week (as per FBref) midfielder.

Bellingham should still be FSG’s priority for the summer transfer window, but alternatives will be needed if that pursuit proves fruitless, and his international teammate could be a viable candidate.

You can view Thompson’s comments from OTB AM (from 8:20) in full below (via Off The Ball on YouTube):