Ex-PL defender on ‘real hard task’ ahead of ‘inconsistent’ Liverpool reaching top four

Following up a 7-0 victory over Manchester United with a 1-0 loss to bottom of the league Bournemouth is a glaring example of how strange this season has been for Liverpool and one pundit has shared their thoughts on our recent results.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, Stephen Kelly said: “The level of inconsistency is very hard to get your head around for anybody watching Liverpool because they have been the team that has been most consistent in pushing City over the last few seasons…

“The push for the top four was on, but Spurs have picked up points, Newcastle have a couple of games in hand and it’s going to be a real hard task to get them in that position.”

The former Fulham defender has raised an issue that has certainly not been well hidden by Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, with inconsistency and a lack of confidence really hampering our on-field results and performances.

If we want to be a team that is challenging for Champions League football, then we need to find a way to stop dropping points in the manner that we have done away from home to all the newly promoted sides this season so far.

Winning games by seven and nine goals shows that there is no issue with the quality within our team so, despite the alarming numbers around our injury concerns, we should be able to string a run of results together more often.

It feels like two steps forward and then one step back nearly every week and this will only lead to us missing out on the top four, then missing out on some of the bigger available transfers this summer and then maybe missing out on Europe again next year.

Thankfully, we can trust that Jurgen Klopp will be able to inspire his players and we know that the quality is there.

