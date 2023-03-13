Salah’s anomaly penalty miss as remarkable Liverpool spot-kick statistic since 2015 is shared

We were awarded our first penalty of the season against Bournemouth but in a typical show of how Liverpool’s season has gone, Mo Salah was unable to find the back of the net and the game was ultimately lost.

With this being our first spot-kick of the season though, an interesting statistic has arisen about our conversion rate over the last eight years and it’s both impressive and worrying at the same time.

Despite the Reds being given one of the lowest numbers of penalties on the graph provided, our number of goals is only bettered by Manchester City but they have been awarded over 20 more spot-kicks than us.

Although our Egyptian King picked a bad time to miss one, we’ve actually been very good from the spot and this statistic would include those taken by Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Christian Benteke, James Milner, Bobby Firmino, Fabinho and our No.11.

This rather extensive list of players have all converted a penalty in the Premier League since 2015 and it shows how far-reaching this statistic is, as well as how few we are currently being awarded in the league – if we had the numbers that Pep Guardiola’s team are receiving then we may well have won a few more league titles in this period too!

To be awarded a penalty was almost as a rare of a sight as the 30-year-old missing the target, a true anomaly in play at the Vitality Stadium.

You can view the intriguing Liverpool penalty statistic via firminocoutinho on Reddit:



