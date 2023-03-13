(Video) Thiago showcases injury recovery progress in new 14-second clip ahead of Real Madrid visit

Thiago Alcantara will unfortunately not make a recovery in time for Liverpool’s upcoming trip to Madrid to help his side try and overcome a 5-2 scoreline inflicted at Anfield.

Nonetheless, it’s reassuring to see the Spanish international back in the gym in one clip he uploaded to Twitter this evening after having suffered a hip flexor issue.

We could have most certainly done with the midfielder’s skillset against a side content to sit back and soak pressure in Bournemouth, and hopefully the ex-Bayern Munich man will be back in the squad in time for a hectic fixture list in April.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Thiago6: