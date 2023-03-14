Aldridge: Liverpool can’t forget annoying Bernabeu factor that will actively work against Reds’ CL hopes

John Aldridge has warned Liverpool to be wary of the fact that they’re unlikely to receive much help from the officials when it comes to their visit to the Bernabeu tomorrow.

The Merseysiders will have to score four goals without reply to overcome the 5-2 scoreline inflicted upon them in the prior Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

“We have an almighty task on our hands to turn around a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid on Wednesday night,” the ex-striker exclusively informed the Liverpool Echo.

“I would certainly fancy us to give it a right good go if the game was at Anfield, when we have the crowd roaring us on under the lights, but the fact this is away from home has reduced my hopes. We have completed famous comebacks against AC Milan and Barcelona, but I think this will be one step too far.

“Stranger things have happened, but we would have to play like we did recently against Manchester United to have any sort of chance. Don’t forget the referees don’t give much away at the Bernabeu, too, I have played there a few times and know what the score is.”

The example of Barcelona will no doubt still be somewhat fresh in the players’ minds as they prepare to take on Europe’s most successful outfit on their home turf.

Whilst one can never completely discount Liverpool when it comes to the prospect of a comeback on the continent, it seems one mountain too big for even Jurgen Klopp’s men to climb.

Though we’d certainly be delighted to see the club manage to find a route into the quarter-finals, an early exit from the competition perhaps wouldn’t be the worst thing for our season whilst our top four hopes remain far from guaranteed.

The more time the coaching team can get to work on solving our ever-troublesome away form in 2022/23 the better, as far as we’re concerned.

Still, we can’t hope but pray for a miracle in Madrid, with or without the help of the officiating team.

