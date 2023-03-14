‘I remember…’ – Ancelotti cites precedent as warning to Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has invoked one match as a warning to his side ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

On their way to winning the tournament by defeating the Reds in last year’s final, Los Blancos squeezed through against Chelsea in the quarter-finals, having seen a 3-1 first-leg lead from Stamford Bridge wiped out at the Bernabeu before ultimately prevailing in extra time.

The task for Jurgen Klopp’s men is even loftier this time around, with three goals to claw back rather than two, but it may offer hope of a remarkable comeback, and the German’s counterpart knows it.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s clash in Madrid, Ancelotti said (via Liverpool Echo): “I remember the match against Chelsea last year and that is going to help us present a different match. We will try not to make any assumptions.”

The 63-year-old added: “There is no assumption, that is quite clear, and the players understand that. I think it will be an open match as Liverpool come here trying to change the dynamic.

“We have to do both things, attacking and defending, properly. We will not just defend, we are thinking about the attack.”

READ MORE: (Video) Worrying scenes as Ben Doak collapses in Liverpool U19s’ UEFA Youth League clash

READ MORE: Liverpool dispatch scouts to watch 21 y/o gem who scored landmark goal for his club – report

If any manager in Europe realises the potential of a Liverpool team to overcome a seemingly insurmountable deficit, it is Ancelotti.

He was the man left watching on in Istanbul 18 years ago as his AC Milan side relinquished their 3-0 half-time lead before losing on penalties in a Champions League final for the ages.

Even aside from the quarter-final against Chelsea that he referenced, he only needs to cast his mind back to the first leg of this tie to realise the dangers Klopp’s team can pose.

Liverpool had surged into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes at Anfield three weeks ago, and a repeat scenario tomorrow night would make for a massively interesting clash at the Bernabeu.

That’s something the vastly experienced Ancelotti – who’s come up against the Reds 18 times before in charge of five different clubs (Transfermarkt) – will know full well.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!