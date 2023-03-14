(Video) Worrying scenes as Ben Doak collapses in Liverpool U19s’ UEFA Youth League clash

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak suffered a worrying injury as he collapsed on the pitch following a clash of heads during the Reds’ UEFA Youth League encounter this afternoon.

In the early exchanges against Sporting Lisbon, the 17-year-old jumped for a header, only to incur a severe knock to the head which caused him to drop to the turf in what is a ‘suspected concussion’, according to the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

Medics rushed on to administer treatment and, following a lengthy stoppage, the Scottish teenager got back on his feet and was helped off the pitch, being replaced by Ranel Young.

It’s a sight that nobody wants to see on a football field, and hopefully there won’t be any lasting effects for Doak after such as frightening and abrupt end to his involvement today.

