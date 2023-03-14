(Video) “He hasn’t got the legs” – Bent calls for 29-year-old to be sold this summer

Liverpool are expected to have a very busy summer when it comes to transfer business and Darren Bent has highlighted one player that he believes is past his best and should leave Anfield.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker assessed our midfield options and said: “Fabinho, been so good for so long, he now looks like he hasn’t got the legs”.

The 29-year-old has had a difficult campaign but looked in recent weeks to have regained some of his form that we are so used to seeing from the Brazilian, however the result against Bournemouth seems to have ruined that for some.

Fabinho is well-loved by our supporters but Jurgen Klopp will have a decision to make on several players in his position, as we look to make several incoming transfers at the end of this campaign and so are likely to allow some to leave the club too.

You can watch Bent’s comments on Fabinho (from 4:10) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

