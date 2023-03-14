(Video) “Time to part ways” – Bent calls for £60k-per-week ‘good servant’ to leave Liverpool

Liverpool supporters will be aware that this summer is set to be one of great change in our midfield and Darren Bent has highlighted one player that he thinks should leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham striker said: “Milner, I know he’s a good servant but if they want to go to the next level – time to part ways”.

READ MORE: (Video) “He hasn’t got the legs” – Bent calls for 29-year-old to be sold this summer

James Milner has been at Anfield since 2015 and is undoubtedly one of the most experienced members of not just Jurgen Klopp’s squad but of all players within the division.

Our vice captain’s contract is set to end when the season comes to a close but there is some expectation that he will be offered a further year, something that his former international teammate clearly doesn’t agree with.

You can watch Bent’s comments on Milner (from 4:25) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!