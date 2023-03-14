Bitter Rio Ferdinand reminded of United hypocrisy after slamming Liverpool

Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness’ combined glee appear to have cut Rio Ferdinand’s rather thin skin after the former Manchester United defender slammed his fellow pundits’ behaviour in the wake of Liverpool’s 7-0 dismantling of Manchester United.

Reacting to the Reds’ subsequent defeat at the hands of Bournemouth, the BT Sport commentator also told FIVE Live (via a tweet from @FootballJOE) that the club’s post-match reactions to the victory in question boasted a ‘small club mentality’.

Redmen TV weren’t going to let the comments stand unchallenged, however, and swiftly reminded the 44-year-old of United’s 1-0 defeat to the Cherries back in 2019.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp’s men hardly did themselves justice at the Vitality Stadium, it’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest that we were over-reactive right after humbling our arch-rivals with a record-breaking scoreline.

If the shoe were on the other foot, we’ve absolutely no doubt that Ferdinand and Co. would be celebrating wildly along with Erik ten Hag’s men at the full-time whistle.

It’s a rare moment when you utterly destroy your rivals on the pitch (though Liverpool have made it seem a habit of late) – fans, pundits associated with the club and the squad itself had every right to soak up the occasion and enjoy it, regardless of what followed.

