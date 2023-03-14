‘Don’t be daft’ – Ex-England striker wasn’t having talkSPORT pundit’s ’embarrassing’ Liverpool claim

Darren Bent gave short shrift to a claim from talkSPORT colleague Andy Goldstein that Liverpool losing to Bournemouth last Saturday was just as ’embarrassing’ as Manchester United’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield the previous week.

The latter went in hard on Jurgen Klopp’s side over their defeat at the Vitality Stadium, and indeed some Reds fans who had claimed in the wake of the other result that they’d finish ahead of the Red Devils.

However, the former England striker took umbrage at his fellow pundit’s claim about the Cherries’ defeat being every bit as humiliating as the seven-goal pounding shipped by Erik ten Hag’s men six days previously.

Bent told Goldstein: ‘Don’t be daft. We see 1-0 results up and down the country all the time. We never see seven.’

The ex-Spurs marksman was right to call out his colleague’s ludicrous claim. High-flying teams being caught out by relegation-battling opposition is a common occurrence; United losing 7-0 to their arch-rivals is not.

Whatever else happens in the Red Devils’ season, their fans will remain haunted by the result at Anfield for some time. If we turn around and get something against Manchester City in our next league match, the Bournemouth result is forgotten about.

Indeed, Goldstein’s remarks were also disrespectful to the Cherries, who it must be remembered had come agonisingly close to taking points off league leaders Arsenal in their last match before the win over Liverpool.

You can catch the full exchange between the pundits below, courtesy of @talkSPORT: