(Video) Defender Liverpool are ‘closely tracking’ embarrassed by Haaland in Champions League nightmare

Liverpool look set to have a busy summer and one player that we are reportedly ‘closely tracking’ (according to The Athletic) had a nightmare against Erling Haaland in the Champions League.

Josko Gvardiol was certainly not the only one to blame for a free-scoring Manchester City performance but even from the first goal of the night, his lack of reaction when compared to the former Borussia Dortmund man – is concerning.

It’s not a foregone conclusion that the Reds are going to sign the Croatian defender but some supporters may have had an eye on the 21-year-old, as he played at the Etihad Stadium.

RB Leipzig may not have just be watching the game through their hands because of the result but also because of the possible dropping transfer fee of an asset the look set to sell in the summer.

