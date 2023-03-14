(Video) Ex-Red Klopp called ‘sensational’ scores third goal in two games in career purple patch

Liverpool have housed many great talents in the past few years and one man that Jurgen Klopp labelled ‘a sensational young player’ in 2019 (via the club’s official website), is proving his former manager right with a brilliant run of scoring form.

Currently on loan at Championship outfit Stoke City from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ki-Jana Hoever had never scored a senior goal two games ago but after a brace in his last outing against Blackburn Rovers – lightning has struck again.

The defender scored right on the half-time whistle away to Middlesbrough with a low driven shot past Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen.

The Dutchman will be hoping to prove his former employers wrong when he returns to Molineux Stadium at the end of the campaign and looks to make the jump back to Premier League football.

You can view the Ki-Jana Hoever goal via @SkyFootball on Twitter:

STOKE ARE LEVEL! 🤝 Hoever calmly slots home 👏 pic.twitter.com/aUuwsFrvr9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 14, 2023

