‘Exceptional’ Real Madrid star named in squad for Liverpool clash despite injury concerns

Liverpool supporters will be fully aware of the challenges that await us against Real Madrid and the huge task ahead of us, so having some positive injury news would have helped but we appear to have been handed the opposite.

As reported on the Real Madrid club website, their full squad for our game is: ‘Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López. Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos. Forward: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro’.

This comes after some reports in Spain had stated that Karim Benzema could miss the match through an ankle injury but it appears he is at least fit enough to be part of the matchday squad for Los Blancos.

The man who was once described by Zinedine Zidane as ‘exceptional’ (via Marca) will be hoping to add to his personal tally of six goals in seven games against the Reds and we are all fully aware of what the current Ballon d’Or holder can do.

Seeing that Aurelien Tchouameni is also in the squad may well intrigue some of our fans, seeing as we came close to signing the Frenchman last summer but were pipped by the team who also pipped us to the European Cup in Paris last season.

It’s not exactly good news for Jurgen Klopp to see that Carlo Ancelotti has a full complement of players to choose from but with a three goal deficit to overturn away from home, the odds are already firmly stacked against us anyway.

Seeing the home side having no major injury concerns just means that it will be all the sweeter when we achieve the improbable dream!

