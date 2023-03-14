Liverpool could potentially land ‘tremendous’ £90m-rated prodigy for free this summer – report

Liverpool could potentially sign Gavi on a free transfer in the summer, according to reports.

On Monday, Spanish outlet Relevo reported that the teenager’s registration as a Barcelona player has been ‘overturned’ as the club failed to file their appeal before the deadline, and he will therefore no longer be deemed a first-team squad member at Camp Nou.

In light of this development, The Times have stated: ‘Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping an eye on an increasingly messy situation surrounding the Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who could become available on a free transfer because of a dispute over whether the Spanish club can afford to register the 18-year-old.’

According to an ESPN report, while the youngster ‘could technically become a free agent in the summer if there is not a resolution before then’, Barca have denied that they missed the registration deadline and are likely to appeal the decision.

There could yet be plenty of further developments regarding Gavi’s status at Barcelona, particularly if they appeal La Liga’s decision, but just imagine what a coup it’d be if Liverpool do manage to snap him up on a free transfer.

On economics alone it would be an absolute bargain, considering the 18-year-old’s market valuation of €102.3m (£90m) from Football Transfers.

Furthermore, he’s already sprinkled plenty of stardust at a high level despite his tender age, making 100 senior appearances combined for club and country (Transfermarkt) and wowing those who’ve seen him up close.

As per ESPN, a prominent figure in Spanish youth football circles once hailed Gavi’s ‘tremendous character’, with Euro 2020 winner Emerson Palmieri praising his ‘huge potential’ and Luis Enrique speaking of the teenager’s ‘bravery’.

The former Spain head coach also gushed that the 18-year-old ‘plays as if he was on the patio at home’, such is the coolness with which he’s taken to performing at an elite level.

It may be worth keeping a very close eye on what comes of Barcelona’s reported plans to appeal the overturning of this formidable prospect’s registration at Camp Nou.

