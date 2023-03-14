(Video) Klopp confirms ‘abductor’ injury to ‘exceptional’ midfield starlet with unknown return date

Liverpool are heading into our game with Real Madrid in the knowledge that we will have a huge task on our hands if we are to overturn the three-goal deficit from the first-leg and Jurgen Klopp was forced to provide some negative injury news ahead of the game.

Speaking with the media in Spain, the boss was asked if Stefan Bajcetic would be fit for the match and he said: “No. With Stefan, it’s a stress response which is absolutely bad. He doesn’t feel a lot, only a little bit but he’s now out for I don’t know exactly how long – we just have to let it settle. Then we will see when he can come back, it’s high up around his abductor”.

READ MORE: ‘Exceptional’ Real Madrid star named in squad for Liverpool clash despite injury concerns

The 18-year-old that the manager described as ‘exceptional’ (via Liverpool’s club website) looks to be on the sidelines for a period of time, with the German looking a little worried about his possible comeback date.

Despite a poor team and individual showing against Bournemouth, the young Spaniard has been a revelation this season and we’ll all be hoping for a full and speedy recovery.

You can watch Klopp’s injury update on Bajcetic (from 26:37) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!