Jurgen Klopp must now unleash underrated Liverpool weapon; hasn’t lost a single league game

The case of one step forward and two steps back has become frustratingly prevalent at Liverpool once again.

Where exactly the blame lies is difficult to ascertain when the matchday XI delivers such a poor outing as a whole – despite much being made of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah’s individual performances – as was the case in the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

We know that much of our struggles this term have related to the midfield, so that seems the best place to focus our attentions on when it comes to promoting more consistency on the road.

Results away from home would certainly appear to reflect that reality, and it’s remarkable to note that a midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic OR Harvey Elliott is not only yet to LOSE a game but have also won EVERY league fixture they’ve started together in.

Fulham (06/08/22) DRAW: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson

Crystal Palace (15/08/22) DRAW: Fabinho, Milner, Elliott

Manchester United (22/08/22) LOSS: Henderson, Milner, Elliott

Everton (03/09/22) DRAW: Fabinho, Carvalho, Elliott

Brighton (01/10/22) DRAW: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson

Arsenal (09/20/22) LOSS: Thiago, Henderson (played with a front-four)

Nottingham Forest (22/10/22) LOSS: Fabinho, Jones (Carvalho and Elliott as advanced wide men)

Leeds (29/10/22) LOSS: Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott

Brentford (02/01/23) LOSS: Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago

Brighton (13/01/23) LOSS: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago

Chelsea (21/01/23) DRAW: Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita

Wolves (04/02/23) LOSS: Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago

Crystal Palace (25/02/23) DRAW: Henderson, Milner, Keita

Bournemouth (11/03/23) LOSS: Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott

That seems like far too simple a solution to implement to solve an issue as glaring as our away form.

Yet, the fact remains – as Klopp has already pointed out in a prior press conference – that it is the key to breaking into the top four and securing Champions League football next term.

With injuries beginning to subside and both Henderson and Fabinho appearing to rediscover their best form for Liverpool again, a consistent midfield selection (particularly if we do fail to progress in the Champions League) could very well be the ticket to achieving that goal.

