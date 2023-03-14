(Video) “I still don’t know why he took the penalty…” – Laurens on Salah penalty miss against Bournemouth

Mo Salah was handed the chance of taking Liverpool’s first penalty of the season but he wasn’t able to score against Bournemouth, leading to Julien Laurens sharing his thoughts on the Egyptian King’s spot-kick.

Speaking on ESPN, the French football journalist said: “I still don’t know why he took the penalty the way he did, it’s such a bad miss for such an incredible player really”.

Our No.11 has scored 24 of his 28 penalties for the Reds and so we’re certainly not at a figure where it’s cause for concern but missing such a costly one, and our first spot-kick of the campaign, will always mean it will be hyper analysed.

Never doubt the 30-year-old will be back with vengeance though and what better team to do so against than Real Madrid, when we need him most!

You can watch Julien Laurens on the Salah penalty (from 1:52) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

