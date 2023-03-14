Liverpool handed potential untimely double injury blow as new footage released ahead of Real Madrid visit

Liverpool may have been handed an unfortunate double injury blow ahead of their upcoming meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

In training footage shared online by Beanyman Sports (via YouTube), both Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson appeared to miss out on the session in question ahead of the trip to the Spanish capital.

The Reds have a three-goal deficit to overturn after suffering a surprise 5-2 defeat to Los Blancos at Anfield, despite posting a supremely strong opening in the first-half.

It’s a cruel blow right before the most challenging fixture in our calendar this month and, given the historical evidence on offer, one that hardly bodes well for our chances of completing another magical comeback against the odds.

That being said, until it has been officially confirmed by the club, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that our skipper and young prodigy will be available to call to action on the night.

Otherwise, with Thiago Alcantara still recovering, it seems likely that Fabinho will be joined by Naby Keita and, perhaps, James Milner in the midfield three.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of Beanyman Sports:

