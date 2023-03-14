Senior Liverpool figures closely tracking £18,000-a-week Reds fan; two current players have provided big transfer advantage

It’s expected to be a busy summer at Liverpool and there will no doubt be many players linked with a move until the end of the summer transfer window but one name seems to be gathering a bit of pace.

As reported by The Athletic: ‘[Josko] Gvardiol is admired by senior recruitment figures at Liverpool, who have closely tracked his development. They also have a good relationship with Leipzig having bought Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate from them’.

The man on a reported £18,978 per week (via Capology) would certainly be expecting to up his wages if he were to make a summer move to the Premier League, as well as there needing to be a substantial transfer fee in order to acquire his services.

READ MORE: Real Madrid refereeing controversy comes to light ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash – report

Having dealt with his current club RB Leipzig on transfers in the past, we do already have a foot in the door with his negotiating team too and so could be expected to have a head start in any initial conversations.

With the defender reportedly a boyhood Red (via Football365), you would expect that we could then manage to convince him on a move to Anfield but the 21-year-old may be a little fearful of the competition we have in his position at the moment.

We also have larger transfer priorities for the summer with a midfield overhaul expected, including a possible signing of fellow Bundesliga star Jude Bellingham who would likely wipe out the majority of our budget.

So, despite the many reasons why we could come to an arrangement and possibly lower a price because of our connections, it will all come down to whether we can afford the Croatian and whether we really need him at this moment in time.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!