Beyond Bellingham: Liverpool keep watching brief on Premier League duo they could snap up for £100m

Liverpool will explore options beyond Jude Bellingham in the summer market, as is expected.

Two names that have heavily featured in reports for several months – Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount – still remain players of interest to the Reds ahead of what is expected to be a busy window come.

“Liverpool have bigger transfer priorities than centre-back. Their focus this summer is on strengthening their midfield department,” staff at The Athletic wrote.

“Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, the club’s top target, would command a fee higher than £100million.

“Liverpool also retain an interest in Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.”

The former could depart at the end of the season, should Wolves agree with the £42m fee the Reds have reportedly prepared (Express), though the latter is expected to set any interested part back by roughly another £20m or so with the Blues valuing the England international at between £60-70m.

READ MORE: Liverpool handed potential untimely double injury blow as new footage released ahead of Real Madrid visit

READ MORE: ‘Outrageous’ Liverpool target now ‘annoyed’ with club for potentially blocking Anfield switch – report

Assuming that Bellingham’s reported valuation of roughly £130m is on the money, the remaining would set us back a further £100m or so – if we were to decide to take such drastic action.

Though you’d find few Liverpool fans opposed to the idea of quantity as well as quality this summer as far as the midfield department is concerned, it seems improbable that a full-scale makeover will take place.

That being said, we at Empire of the Kop are of the understanding that a minimum of two new midfielders will be pursued in an attempt to regenerate a struggling department.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!

.