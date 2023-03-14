25-year-old Liverpool player Klopp called ‘unreal’ now ‘expected to leave’ this summer

Liverpool owe a great debt to Nat Phillips for the service he has provided the club over the years – most notably during the 2020/21 campaign, in which injuries ravaged the Reds’ available stock of centre-halves.

The ‘incredible’ (as quoted by the Daily Mirror and relayed by 90Min) defender, as described by Jurgen Klopp, will likely go with his manager’s blessing, with The Athletic now reporting that the 25-year-old is ‘expected’ to make his exit at the end of the campaign.

A January exit would have perhaps occurred had the Merseysiders not blocked the pathway in question following Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate’s own struggles with injury.

To this day, we’re amazed at the general lack of interest from Premier League clubs given that the 25-year-old has already proven he can be an effective operator in the top-flight and Champions League, if need be.

West Ham and Newcastle were previously linked with the Englishman (The Athletic), though it seems more likely that a switch to another outfit outside of the Premier League will be likelier at this stage with Galatasaray and Schalke two names brought up by reliable reports (Goal).

Whatever pitch or league Phillips chooses to grace next, we know he’ll be a superb addition to any squad and give his all for the cause, as he has on a multitude of separate occasions for us.

