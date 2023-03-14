‘Outrageous’ Liverpool target now ‘annoyed’ with club for potentially blocking Anfield switch – report

Jude Bellingham is reportedly frustrated with Borussia Dortmund for setting his asking price at £132m, according to one report originating from Spain.

Sport Witness (who have aggregated the claim from Cadena SER) note that the three parties thought to be leading the race for the Englishman’s signature – Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid – have all communicated that the price-tag ‘would be too much’.

Assuming that the Reds fail to secure Champions League football on top of that, it’s difficult to envisage how Jurgen Klopp’s men would go about landing one of the most in-demand players in world football come the summer.

Given that the report in question has originated from over in Spain, we’d have to question the reliability of the claim made around the ‘outrageous’ (as described by Jermaine Jenas during the BBC’s commentary of England’s clash with Iran) midfielder.

We’ve no doubt, of course, that interested parties would much prefer to be forking out a lower fee for a 19-year-old – even one boasting as remarkable a pedigree as Bellingham at his tender age.

Ultimately, it’s a price-tag we can see several clubs being willing to meet in the summer, so the question remains then as to which opportunity will provide the best project to meet the player and his family’s expectations.

