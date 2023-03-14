Liverpool dispatch scouts to watch 21 y/o gem who scored landmark goal for his club – report

Liverpool have dispatched scouts to keep tabs on Alan Varela of Boca Juniors, according to reports.

As per Football Insider, the Reds are among multiple Premier League clubs to show an interest in the 21-year-old midfielder and have been scouting him in recent months ahead of a potential summer move.

An offer in the region of £16m-£20m could be enough to persuade the Buenos Aires club to do business as several prospective suitors continue their pursuit of him.

Varela’s first goal for Boca Juniors was a landmark one in a wider context, which came in a Copa Libertadores clash against Deportivo Cali last May, was the 8,000th in the Argentine club’s history (Football Talent Scout).

As per Football Talent Scout, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder is ‘known for his defensive reliability and impressive range of passing’.

The same scout report commended his vision for a pass and his ability to pick out teammates from long distances, along with his pace and his comfort in ‘slotting into the defensive line, dictating play and controlling the game as much as he can’.

He’s already accrued 85 senior appearances for Boca despite his tender years, and while a first senior cap for Argentina has eluded him up to now (Transfermarkt), he could break through that particular glass ceiling in the foreseeable future.

With Liverpool pursuing a host of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, including Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Joao Palhinha, it remains to be seen just how heavily they push for Varela, and whether he’d be immediately ready for the first team if he were to come to Anfield later this year.

He does seem a talented prospect, though, and it may be worth keeping an eye on his progress in the weeks and months ahead.

