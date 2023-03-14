(Video) Three key changes to Liverpool’s kit for next season officially confirmed

Liverpool supporters always look forward to seeing what the next crop of kits will look like for the new season and it’s not often that an insight can be provided in March but some details have been officially revealed.

In a video shared by the Premier League, the new name and number sets have been revealed for the next campaign – as well as the new logo that will be printed on the sleeve of each player too.

Some traditionalists may scoff at the miniscule changes made to the back of the shirt but the new company logo is certainly a change and will look quite different.

As with any kit though, it’s all about how the Reds play in it and we can all only hope that these new touches will look great as Jurgen Klopp’s team march towards the title.

You can view the new details on the kit (from 12:02) via Avery Dennison on YouTube and more information via the Premier League website:

