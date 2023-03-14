Journalist voices Madrid warning as Liverpool will be “absolutely unleashed” at the Bernabeu in crunch CL clash

Liverpool lost 5-2 to Real Madrid in our first-leg encounter in the Champions League but, despite the odds being stacked firmly against us, Jurgen Klopp will now need to try and plot a way to overturn the three-goal deficit.

Speaking with COPE (translated), Spanish journalist Julio Maldonado ‘Maldini’ explained how the Reds can claim an unlikely upset: “They have to try to win the game, and if in the end they don’t manage to win it and it’s worth that three-goal margin, that’s fine.

“Liverpool are going to leave a lot of space, that’s obvious because they did it at Anfield. And they have to do it even more on Wednesday because Madrid have a three-goal cushion, so they have to attack from the start but I expect a game in which Liverpool will come out absolutely unleashed”.

Anyone who knows our club and has seen this squad of players in the past few years, will know that if anyone can achieve this seemingly impossible task – it’s us, and so we can afford to have some belief.

We all know what happened when we were three goals behind to Barcelona in 2019 and now we don’t have the complications of away goals to worry about either, as well as also having Mo Salah at our disposal now too.

Carlo Ancelotti has had our number on many occasions in the past few years though and if anyone knows about our ability to overturn a three-goal deficit, it’s the manager of AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005 and so he will be prepared for a miracle to occur again.

Our backs are against the wall, the whole world is expecting nothing from us and that seems like the perfect time for the red arrows to be ‘absolutely unleashed’ and go and achieve the impossible – even if it is just wishful thinking.

