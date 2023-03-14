(Video) Nunez playfully battered by Liverpool teammates after losing training drill

Ahead of our Champions League clash with Real Madrid, the Liverpool players were partaking in an open training session in front of the media and Darwin Nunez was soon to be publicly assaulted by his teammates.

It seemed to be some sort of rondo taking place and as the drill came to an end, our No.27 was with Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho as being in the centre of the circle of players.

The trio then had to run through a tunnel that was formed of the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, who began slapping and kicking the three men who ran through them.

It certainly didn’t look like a pleasant experience for those on the end of the battering but it looked like a lot of fun for the rest of the lads!

You can watch Nunez, Jones and Carvalho being bullied by their teammates (from 16:16) via Mirror Football on Twitter:

