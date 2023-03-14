Real Madrid refereeing controversy comes to light ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash – report

Real Madrid may have the reputation as one of the greatest and most well respected footballing institutions in the world but it’s safe to say that Florentino Perez isn’t held to quite the same level of prestige.

As reported by Football Talk (via Mundo Deportivo), the current president of the Spanish giants has become embroiled in a scandal: ‘Former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez made scandalous revelations on the Spanish radio show Cadena SER.

‘The Basque said that Florentino Perez tried to lock him in a room and put pressure on him in order to ask him to whistle Real Madrid in the same manner as Barcelona’.

The 76-year-old is viewed by many as the greedy mastermind behind the European Super League plans and if these accusations are true, it shows that he’s happy to use more than his money and influence to try and make changes in the game.

If this incident proven to have actually happened, it could have some serious ramifications for both Los Blancos and the former politician as it could be viewed as them either forcefully or subconsciously causing a bias amongst referees in their favour.

It’s likely that this will not be shown to be true though as you would expect that the Spanish businessman would be intelligent enough to have not enabled any evidence to have been left behind on this alleged altercation.

There are so many wonderful parts of our sport that everyone loves, many including some brilliant players and teams from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium but their president is almost the perfect personification of everything that is wrong with the beautiful game.

You can view the Real Madrid controversy via @FootballTalkHQ on Twitter:

🚨Former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez made scandalous revelations on the Spanish radio show Cadena SER. The Basque said that Florentino Perez tried to lock him in a room and put pressure on him in order to ask him to whistle Real Madrid in the same manner as Barcelona.… https://t.co/lqVXiJtTey pic.twitter.com/ZtMwHVBVRb — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) March 14, 2023

