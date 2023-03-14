Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer claim for Liverpool fans after target’s social media activity

Fabrizio Romano has urged fans to not ‘read too much’ into Moises Caicedo’s social media activity after the Arsenal and Liverpool-linked midfielder was spotted liking a post about the former’s win over Fulham online.

The Merseysiders were thought to be admirers of the Ecuadorian in January (with the Echo acknowledging links back in February), though the player’s high value meant a deal in the winter window was never going to be likely.

“Some Arsenal fans are getting excited about Moises Caicedo liking a post about the win over Fulham, but I don’t like to read too much into things like this – transfers are not done on social media,” the Italian journalist exclusively wrote for CaughtOffside.

“But for sure Caicedo still hopes for a top club move in the summer, despite extending the contract with Brighton.

“Nothing is decided at this stage, negotiation with Brighton are always difficult; but interest is there for sure.”

Add on top a new extended contract for the 21-year-old and the Seagulls are now in a superb position to set whatever asking price they wish for one of the most in-demand midfielders in the Premier League.

It’s safe to say, if we’re already asking questions about whether Mason Mount is affordable at a price range of £60-70m, that it’s unlikely we’ll see Caicedo wearing the famous red any time soon.

Certainly not whilst we’re looking at funding a move for Jude Bellingham in the same window, whom a multitude of reports have suggested could set back an interested party in the region of £130m.

Regardless, we do need at least two midfield signings this summer if we’re to address potentially as many as three exits once contracts expire, not to mention the ageing problem in the middle of the park with all three of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara either in their 30s or about to break into that category.

