(Video) Alisson unleashes breathtaking save from point-blank Vinicius effort

Liverpool’s task of overcoming a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid was hard enough but Alisson Becker knew that if the Reds stood any chance of recording an improbable victory, he couldn’t allow the home side to score past him.

Vinicius Jr. had one of the biggest chances in the opening stages of the game for Los Blancos and must of thought it was harder not to score, when he tried to head the ball past our Brazilian in goal.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabinho names ‘the most important thing’ Liverpool need to do against Real Madrid

Our No.1 threw himself in the way of the ball and his outreached right arm kept Jurgen Klopp’s side in the tie.

We’d rather not have to rely on the 30-year-old but he’s so often there when we need him.

You can watch the Alisson save courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Underdog_Soccer on Twitter):

Watch: Alisson Becker – what a save! pic.twitter.com/0nv4NuBNCX — Underdog Soccer (@Underdog_Soccer) March 15, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!