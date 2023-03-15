(Video) Alisson produces world-class save for Liverpool to deny Camavinga from distance

Liverpool can be grateful to Alisson for pulling off two outstanding saves inside the first 20 minutes of tonight’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Just before the quarter-hour mark, the Brazilian instinctively stuck out his arm to thwart compatriot Vinicius Jr, whose close-range volley had been destined for the net.

A few minutes later, the Reds’ number one proved his worth yet again with another brilliant stop, this time tipping an Eduardo Camavinga shot from distance onto the crossbar.

It was a save made all the more impressive by Alisson’s reactions in getting to it after the Frenchman’s effort took a deflection off James Milner as it arrowed towards goal.

The 30-year-old can certainly be pleased with his contribution in the opening half-hour at the Bernabeu.

