Ian Doyle shares reassuring update on Liverpool gem after injury scare

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle has shared a reassuring update on Ben Doak following his head collision on Tuesday.

The Scottish teenager was in action for the Reds’ under-19s in their UEFA Youth League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon yesterday when, in the early exchanges, he collided with Joao Muniz in contesting a header.

He was seen holding his head and stumbling before collapsing to the turf, with medics rushing to his aid and administering treatment for a couple of minutes. The 17-year-old managed to stand up and was helped off the pitch before being substituted.

A couple of hours after the match, which Liverpool lost 1-0, Doyle took to Twitter to share an update on Doak’s condition.

The reporter stated (via @IanDoyleSport): “#LFC winger Ben Doak passed his pitchside checks after the heavy blow to his head that forced him off just eight minutes into the 1-0 UEFA Youth League defeat at Sporting Lisbon today. He appeared fine afterwards with the club now following standard FA concussion protocols”.

It’s a relief to know that the young Scot appeared to be ‘fine’ following that sickening collision, with video footage of the incident painting a rather worrying picture at the time.

Barry Lewtas and his players will no doubt be bitterly disappointed to exit the UEFA Youth League, particularly with the winning goal being a contentious one as Lee Jonas was blocked off in the build-up.

However, player welfare takes priority over everything else, and everyone will be pleased to see that Doak appears to have suffered no lasting effects from yesterday’s frightening episode.

Once he navigates all the necessary concussion protocols, hopefully he’ll be back into action and rediscovering the performance levels which have seen Jurgen Klopp already entrust him with five senior appearances for Liverpool (Transfermarkt).

