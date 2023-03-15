‘Best moment of this game’ – David Maddock salutes ‘classy’ highlight as Liverpool exit Europe

David Maddock praised Real Madrid’s tannoy operator as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ rang out at full-time in their Champions League victory over Liverpool tonight.

For the fourth time in six seasons, the Reds saw their hopes of winning the competition ended by Los Blancos, whose 1-0 victory completed a rather emphatic 6-2 aggregate triumph.

A late Karim Benzema goal made it a sorry night for the travelling Kopites as our European hopes faded out like a dimmable lightbulb emitting its final throes of illumination before extinguishing permanently.

At least the away fans could take solace from their hosts playing Liverpool’s traditional anthem immediately after the final whistle, an act that Maddock appreciated.

The journalist tweeted (via @MaddockMirror): “Best moment of this game? At the final whistle when You’ll Never Walk Alone blasts over the Bernabeu tannoy and the Real Madrid fans applaud it magnificently, joining in the song with scarves over their heads. That is respect from a classy club.”

Best moment of this game? At the final whistle when You'll Never Walk Alone blasts over the Bernabeu tannoy and the Real Madrid fans applaude it magnificently, joining in the song with scarves over their heads. That is respect from a classy club. #LFC #RMALIV — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) March 15, 2023

READ MORE: Journalist baffled by one decision Jurgen Klopp made in second-half v Real Madrid

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’ ‘Brilliant’ – BBC pundit drooling over what £150,000-a-week Liverpool man did in first-half v Real Madrid

Amid the disappointment of a tame exit from the Champions League, it was at least a nice touch from Real Madrid to play YNWA, and from their supporters to respond with applause in a welcome display of sportsmanship.

One suspect we wouldn’t get the same treatment if tonight’s result came at the hands of a fellow English club, whose supporters would probably spend more time goading us than acknowledging their own team’s victory.

It says a lot that the playing of a song over the Bernabeu tannoy was perhaps the best moment of the night from a Liverpool perspective, so flat was the performance as we bowed out of Europe.

It’s all about the final 12 games of our Premier League season now as we seek to secure our place in the Champions League for 2023/24.

Thanks anyway, Real Madrid!

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!