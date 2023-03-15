Ex-Red says Liverpool man ‘has got to do better’ with big first-half chance against Real Madrid

Liverpool didn’t have many chances against Real Madrid in the first 45 minutes at the Bernabeu but one former Red was very critical of chance that was missed by one of our players at the beginning of the game.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Charlie Adam said: “Darwin Nunez has got to do better with the chance he has. If he goes back across the goalkeeper he has a better chance of scoring”.

It was perhaps a little harsh on the Uruguayan when he was being ushered away from Thibaut Courtois’ net and he had to try and get any effort he could, fired towards the goal.

It was clear that our No.27 was trying to hit it back across the ‘keeper, as suggested he should have done by the Scot, but he was just unable to make more of the chance that was created by Mo Salah.

It was a first 45 minutes of few chances and so there will be a microscope put over the small number of incidents that were created but this analysis seems very harsh here.

The best way to silence critics is always by going out and putting your next chance away and that will always be the goal for the former Benfica man, who has proven on many occasions that he is more than capable of putting the ball in the back of the net.

