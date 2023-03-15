(Video) Fabinho names ‘amazing’ Real player that will be ‘a great challenge to stop’ in Madrid

Liverpool have been handed a tough, some may say impossible, task of coming back from a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid and if we are to achieve what feels like a dream – Fabinho has named one player we’ll need to stop.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Bernabéu clash, our No.3 said: “Vini is in an amazing time in his career, he’s one of the main players for Real Madrid.

“In the first leg he showed why he’s at that level, especially the first goal he scored. It will be a great challenge to stop him.”

The Brazilian will know all about Vinicius from his time with the national team and we’ve seen first-hand the damage he can do, after goals in his last two appearances against the Reds.

Scoring three will be hard enough but we have to first ensure that no more goals are conceded at the other end and our defensive midfielder will have a big job on his hands if we’re to do that.

You can view Fabinho’s comments on Vinicius (from 4:25) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

