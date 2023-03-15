(Video) Fabinho names ‘the most important thing’ Liverpool need to do against Real Madrid

All eyes will be on the Bernabeu and how Liverpool will approach trying to overturn a three-goal deficit, with many of our fans praying for an early goal but Fabinho has explained what the most important thing is about our game plan.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game in Madrid, the Brazilian said: “It’s important not to be desperate from the beginning of the match, of course we need to score but the most important thing is not to concede any more goals”.

The Reds have a huge challenge to score three times but it will only get harder if we concede any in our own net, going too mad for a goal at the start could result in disaster.

Let’s hope Jurgen Klopp can instill a state of calm in the storm and initiate a plan for a victory that would truly never be forgotten.

You can watch Fabinho’s comments on the game plan (from 0:19) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

