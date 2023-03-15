(Video) Haaland’s ruthless dig at Carragher & Richards catches CBS pundits completely off guard

Erling Haaland seems to have been in the mood of late to fire sly digs at anyone associated with Liverpool.

Though, to be completely fair, his latest show of cheek did also catch former Manchester City defender Micah Richards in the crossfire as he joked that only CBS Sports’ Thierry Henry knew ‘how to score a lot of goals’.

The ex-players took the Norwegian’s comments on the chin, of course, and couldn’t help but burst into laughter on the touchline after the Sky Blues hammered RB Leipzig for seven to progress to the quarter-finals of the CHampions League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports, via @Carra23: