‘Impressed everyone at the World Cup’: Glen Johnson wowed by 21-year-old powerhouse LFC reportedly want to sign

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window when it comes to midfielders but Glen Johnson has commented on the recurring links to one defender and his possible Anfield arrival.

Speaking with midnite.com, the former Red said: ‘Josko Gvardiol impressed everyone at the World Cup, which is a great box to tick, but you still need a question mark against his name as the World Cup was only about 7 or so games. He looked like a big and strong defender and he is also very young.

‘The question is whether he will be able to do it in the Premier League, though there have been a lot of players who are like that and have gone on to be successful’.

Josko Gvardiol endured a terrible evening at the hands of Erling Haaland and Manchester City in the Champions League but his stocks still remain high across Europe, hence the links with a Merseyside move.

The 21-year-old impressed for Croatia at the World Cup and seeing as we have enjoyed positive negotiations for both Naby Keita and Ibou Konate in recent years, we would expect to be able to continue these relations if we wanted another man from RB Leipzig.

However, with the need for a midfielder being larger than defensive reinforcements, the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and our No.5 and the knowledge that we don’t have an unlimited transfer kitty at our disposal – do we really need the centre-back?

There seems enough interest to suggest that he can make the step up to Premier League standard football but whether we are interested enough to enter a battle for his signature, is a whole other question.

