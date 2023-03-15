James Pearce hints at Liverpool tactical tweak Klopp could consider to solve Real Madrid ‘dilemma’

James Pearce has raised the possibility of Jurgen Klopp adopting a tactical tweak for Liverpool in tonight’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Reds manager is dealing with a plethora of midfield injuries ahead of the Bernabeu showdown, with Jordan Henderson (illness) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) joining Thiago on the list of absentees, as per The Athletic.

This succession of body blows, along with the visitors’ need to claw back a three-goal deficit from the first leg, could possibly provoke the 55-year-old into a change of formation against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Pearce outlined two potential options that Klopp could consider tonight in an article for The Athletic, which he summarised in sharing the piece via Twitter (@JamesPearceLFC).

His tweet read: “With Henderson and Bajcetic both sidelined and Thiago still out, Klopp has a midfield selection dilemma. Stick with 4-3-3 and play two out of Elliott/Milner/Keita alongside Fabinho or switch to 4-2-3-1 and go for broke with four attackers?”

With Henderson and Bajcetic both sidelined and Thiago still out, Klopp has a midfield selection dilemma. Stick with 4-3-3 and play two out of Elliott/Milner/Keita alongside Fabinho or switch to 4-2-3-1 and go for broke with four attackers? #LFC

Although 4-3-3 is very much the Liverpool manager’s go-to formation, it could well be worth switching it up tonight given the circumstances at play.

With so many midfielders already ruled out, starting with three could be a risk if one or more were to incur a problem at the Bernabeu, as options on the bench would be sparse at best. That’s not to mention the likelihood of Klopp wanting to add fresh legs during the game even if no further injuries arise.

Also, as Pearce mentions in his piece for The Athletic, the Reds now have all of their senior forwards except Luis Diaz available, unlike a few weeks ago when Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino were also sidelined.

Plus, with Liverpool facing such an uphill battle to keep their Champions League campaign going into April, tonight is an opportunity to go gung-ho rather than trying to be conservative and accepting damage limitation.

The team news this evening could be quite interesting…

