Johnson says £220k-per-week man is ‘not past his peak’ despite ‘one of his worst performances’ for Liverpool

Liverpool are not enjoying their best season and that was perhaps best illustrated by our 1-0 loss at the hands of Bournemouth, with Glen Johnson singling out the poor performance of one man in particular.

Speaking with midnite.com, the 38-year-old said: “Virgil Van Dijk’s performance against Bournemouth was by far one of his worst performances but he is definitely not past his peak.

“We all know that he is very relaxed and controlled on the ball, but that is easy to do when the club is doing so well. However, when they are not, it looks bad because it looks like he doesn’t care – which is not true.”

Our No.4 was recently named in the FIFA team of the year, and as the only actual centre-back within the squad too, so it’s safe to say that he’s still a well respected and high performing player.

However, his involvement in Philip Billing’s opening strike of the game was very worrying and his lacklustre nature had some of our supporters confused as to what the Dutchman was thinking.

The 31-year-old will not need to be told that he still has it within himself to return to performances of high quality and let’s hope that he can justify his £220,000-per-week wages (via Capology) in the coming weeks and months.

There’s no better way for the captain of his nation to show the world that he is back to his impervious best though, than with a solid showing against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

